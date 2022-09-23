Fire destroys part of Zigwagwa Market in Mzuzu

Fire has destroyed part of Zigwagwa Market in Mzuzu in the wee hours of today.

Shops for agriculture commodities as well as second hand clothes are the most affected ones.

Allan Masiya, Chairperson of the section, says they are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

“I just received a call in the early hours of today that the market is on fire. Together with friends we rushed here and found part of the marketing was burning. I thank those who helped to put out the fire,” he said.

The fire has affected at least 47 business owners.

Mzuzu Police publicist Paul Tembo said it’s too early to comment since they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

