Driver arrested for overloading Sienta in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 43-year-old man following a video clip which was circulating on social media showing an overloaded Sienta vehicle.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as Dickson Maulana.

“On Monday September 19, 2022 around 3am he was captured driving a blue Toyota Sienta registration MHG 3936 which was loaded with cartons and baskets of dry fish and also had passengers on board,” she explained.

Maulana who is expected to appear before court has been charged with endangering safety of passengers contrary to section 237 of the Penal Code, exceeding carrying capacity, carrying unsecured goods and operating without road service permit.

The 43-year-old Maulana comes from Namalima Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.

