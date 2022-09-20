Mary Chilima’s medical trip to South Africa pegged at K312 million

Malawi Government has approved funding for a medical trip to South Africa for Mary Chilima, wife to Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.

According to a leaked memo from the Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC), the Vice President’s office submitted a K312 million budget to cover external travel expenses, accommodation, air travel fares, external travel allowances, vehicle hiring expenses, local security costs and food rations for Mary Chilima and four support staff.

In the memo dated 19 September and addressed to President Lazarus Chakwera, the SPC Colleen Zamba said Chilima’s office sought financial resources from the government for Mrs. Chilima to travel to South Africa for scheduled medical procedure. Zamba added that her office reviewed the budget together with the Secretary to the Treasury.

The leaked part of the memo does not indicate the final budget approved for the trip. However, it indicates that the president’s office approved the spending on September 19, 2022. Mrs. Chilima is entitled to public-funded medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Pilirani Phiri, Director of Communications in the Office of the Vice President, has confirmed that Mrs. Chilima is supposed to undertake the medical trip.

“I can confirm that Mrs. Mary Chilima is in need of medical attention in South Africa. But we will not be drawn into explaining the details of her illness and ancillary costs,” said Phiri.

