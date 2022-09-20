Man on the run after allegedly killing wife

Police at Chilomoni in Blantyre are looking for a man identified as Vincent Chigoma on suspicion that he murdered his wife Pricilla Mukholi aged 21.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station Peter Mchiza said the couple got separated for reasons best known by themselves some months ago and the woman was staying with her parents in Mbayani while the husband was staying with his mother in Chilomoni.

However, despite that they were on separation, the two were visiting each other.

On 18 September, 2022 Pricilla visited her husband in Chilomoni and according reports, the couple was heard quarrelling during the night.

On 19 September, 2022 in the morning, Pricilla was found hanging dead to a tree about hundred metres away from her husband’s home.

Matter was reported to Chilomoni Police and the body was taken to Chilomoni Health Centre where it was confirmed that death was due to strangulation.

The deceased Priscila Mukhori was from Chiniko Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Kapichi in Thyolo District while the suspect’s particulars are not yet advised.

Investigations are underway to trace the suspect and arrest him.