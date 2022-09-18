Malawi First Lady appeals for support for girl-child education

First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, Monica Chakwera, has appealed for increased support for girl-child education through her Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF).

Madame Chakwera made the appeal when she met Mr. Steven Omollo, Plan International Federation Chief Executive officer in New York, US on Thursday, 15 September 2022.

She highlighted challenges facing girl child such as inadequate hostels in schools, lack of reusable sanitary pads and scholarships.

However, she said Shaping Our Future Foundation was committed to ending child marriages and ensuring that more girls are in school and access quality education.

In his remarks, Omollo said there was the need to explore areas and opportunities to strengthen the existing partnership between his organization and Shaping Our Future Foundation which he said was already doing “brilliant” work in promoting the welfare of girl-child education in Malawi.

Omollo said Plan International Federation was exploring other areas of engagement and broadening advocacy work in Malawi such as sexual reproductive health and rights, and gender-based violence among others.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24