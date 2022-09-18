Karonga resurrect, beat Dedza at home

After three consecutive losses, Karonga United on Saturday beat Dedza Dynamos 2-0 in a Tnm Super League match at Karonga Stadium.

The Crocodiles scored both goals in the second half of the game after a dry spell in the first half.

Mphatso Kamanga turned the tables in the second half with a goal from the assist ball of Henry Chiwaya before Sherrif Shamama scored the second goal from the freekick spot to give the home side a safe lead.

Dedza failed to come back after missing some chances especially in the second half. The game ended in favour of the home team Karonga united with two goals to nil.

Speaking in a post-match interview, technical director for Karonga United Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said the time has come for Karonga to move from grass to grace.

“We have to thank God for today’s win though the first half was not so impressive because we had all eyes on Ramadan Mtafu to perform great and even score but all in all the game was in our favor as such, we are expecting more great matches ahead.” Banda said.

Dedza coach Dan Dzinkambani, a former Karonga United coach, congratulated the home side for the win and impressive performance.

The result takes Karonga united on position 10 with 26 points, while Dedza is on position 8 with 32 points both played 21 games.

On Sunday Dedza Dynamos will wind up Northern Region tour against Ekwendeni Hammers at Rumphi Stadium.

