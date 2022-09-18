Super League: Wanderers move fifth, Sable Farming stumble

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have dislodged Silver Strikers from fifth position of the TNM Super League after The Lali Lubani side claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over the Central Bankers at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Muhammad Sulumba scored the only goal of the match in the early stages just minutes after he missed a glorious opportunity when he was set through by Isaac Kaliyati in the attacking zone only to allow Chikondi Kamanga to make a timely interception when the striker had plenty of time to put the ball into the net.

But it wasn’t an exciting game as both teams struggled to play normal passing football, with Wanderers pressing in the opening minutes in search of the early goal.

And indeed, the Nomads had an opportunity to find the back of the net in the fifth minute when Kaliyati’s excellent ball found Sulumba in a one on one situation with the goalkeeper but the forward was too slow to make a decision and allowed Kamanga to recover with a brilliant tackle.

Sulumba then corrected his mistake with a beautiful goal just before the quarter-hour mark following yet another defensive mistake from the visitors’ defence which was led by Hardy Ng’andu and Chisomo Mpachika.

The Bankers had some opportunities to level through Maxwell Gasten who was more active in the right flank but the forward failed to deliver dangerous balls to Chawanangwa Kaonga who was lively for the visitors.

In the second half, the Area 47 based side dominated play but lacked a creative midfielder who would have unlocked Miracle Gabeya’s led defence and despite making some changes, Leo Mpulura’s side was very jittery in the final third of the match.

Wanderers should have doubled their lead just after the hour-mark when Kaliyati’s freekick was fumbled by Charles Chisale and the ball landed at Vitumbiko Kumwenda who saw his shot well cleared before crossing the line by Kamanga and in the end, 1-0 it ended in favor of Alex Ngwira’s side.

The result sees Wanderers moving into the fifth position with 37 points, level with Silver Strikers but the Nomads have played two games less than the Central Bankers.

At Balaka Stadium, Patrick Rudi and Andrew Biyo inspired Red Lions to a comfortable 2-0 win over relegation candidates Sable Farming.

The win takes the Zomba based Soldiers to 11th position with 25 points from 23 games.

As for Sable Farming, the latest defeat sees them remaining in 14th position with 15 points from 21 games.

At Mpira Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks’ good run of form continued with another important victory over Mighty Tigers courtesy of a San Gunda’s first half strike, taking the Capital City based Soldiers to the second position, dislodging Blue Eagles who have been occupying the position throughout the campaign.

The 2016 league winners have 43 points from 22 games.

At Rumphi Stadium, Dedza Dynamos’ poor run of form away from home continued when they got hammered 4-0 by Ekwendeni Hammers.

Isaac Msiska, Wongani Lungu, Chawanangwa Gumbo and Gift Chunga were all on target for the Mzuzu based side who are just seven point clear of the relegation zone but they have played three more games than the 14th placed Sable Farming who, if they can win their games in hand, could see them climbing up the ladder to safety.

Bullets still comfortably lead the table with 52 points from 20 games.