Moyale looking to maintain winning ways

Moyale Barracks are looking to win their fifth game in a row as they face relegation threatened Sable Farming at Mzuzu Stadium today in the Tnm Super League.

Speaking in an interview, Coach Prichard Mwansa, while acknowledging that Sable are a good side, said they are playing at home and will do everything to amass maximum points.

“Sable are a good side, winning against them in Blantyre was another game and this is another game. They are doing fine as they are fighting for survival but as Moyale, we will try as much as possible to control the game.

“We need to work hard and encourage the boys to maintain the performance that they showed in Karonga last week.

“We are now improving, we have played almost 5 games, winning four and losing one, this means that there is an improvement and these boys are working hard, doing really good. If we maintain this performance, I am sure that we will finish on a good position,” said Prichard Mwansa.

Sable Farming Football Club mentor, MacDonald Mtetemela, whose side lost to Ekwendeni Hammers yesterday said they will fight to avoid relegation.

“Mark my words, Sable will remain in the league,” said Mtetemela.

Moyale Barracks are on a four-game winning streak after beating Mafco, Karonga United, Tigers and Ekwendeni Hammers.

The collected maximum points on Sable in the first round after beating them by two goals to nil with Raphael Phiri claiming a brace at Mpira Stadium on May 12, 2022.

Moyale are on position 8 with 29 points from 20 games played, while Sable occupy 14th place with 15 points from 19 games.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24