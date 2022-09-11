Chakwera not invited to Mulhako

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, one of the cultural groupings in the country, says it will not invite President Lazarus Chakwera to its annual event slated for October 9 at Chonde Cultural Heritage in Mulanje.

Blessings Makwinja, who is one of the organisers for this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival, was speaking on Saturday during a preparatory meeting held at Chonde in Mulanje district.

Makwinja, who is also Mulhako’s Vice Chairperson for the Southern Region, said they (Mulhako) do not need President Chakwera’s presence at this year’s Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival.

“We are not extending any invitation to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera,” said Makwinja, adding that Lhomwe’s in the country have suffered enough under Chakwera administration and there is no need to invite him.

Both President Chakwera’s Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako were not immediately available for their comments on the matter.

Few days ago, the Malawian leader President Chakwera attended several cultural ceremonies such as the Kulamba Ceremony in Zambia, Umhlangano Wa Maseko Ngoni in Ntcheu and Umthetho cultural festival in Mzimba.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe Culture.

The grouping was officially launched by the then president Bingu wa Mutharika at its headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24