Roads Fund says measures in place to prevent theft at tollgates

Roads Fund Administration says it has a tollgate management system which is very robust and capable of picking any red flags to prevent theft of funds by employees at the tollgates.

This comes following previous reports that some workers at Kalinyeke Toll gate in Dedza stole about K10 million collected from drivers.

Spokesperson for the Roads Fund Administration Masauko Ngwaluko said that they have put in place measures that will prevent this from happening again.

“We have tollgate management system which is very robust and capable of picking any red flag which we can follow. Apart from that we are sensitizing motorists to always collect a receipt once they have paid and also check that they have been provided with the collect amount for the applicable fee.

“In addition, we are also planning to go electronic in terms of use of a card, this is also a measure of reducing cash transactions at the tollgate so that we are able to collect in advance since the card system is pre-payment ” Ngwaluko explained.

However, Ngwaluko has refuted rumours that three new tollgates will be ready by December 2022.

“I must make it clear that we did not say that by December 2022 these three more toll gates will be ready since government procedures in buying construction goods takes time but I can confirm that we have managed to identify construction sites,” said Ngwaluko.

RFA has set aside about 7 billion kwacha which is expected to be used for the construction works.

Ngwaluko has confirmed that the sites for the new tollgates are on the stretch of Mchinji – Lilongwe Road somewhere in Namitete, along Salima-Lilongwe Road, and Kasungu M1 7 kilometres after Nkhamenya.

Malawi had the first tollgate plaza which was commissioned in October last year at Chingeni in Balaka, followed by the Kalinyeke Tollgate Plaza in Dedza and there are expectations that the two facilities can rake in no less than 4 billion kwacha for the government annually.

