18-year-old man kills wife in Ntchisi

A man aged 18 is on the run after allegedly killing his 21-year-old wife at Pondani village in Ntchisi district.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sergeant Yohane Tasowana has confirmed about the incident.

Sergeant Tasowana told Malawi24 that the woman, identified as Mudatayika Antone, was killed during the night of September 7, 2022 by her husband, Richard Nyongani, 18, who stabbed her on the neck using a Knife.

He further said that after committing the offence, the suspect escaped to unknown destination.

In the wee hours of September 8, 2022, sister to the suspect heard a cry of a child which prompted her to check at his brother’s house.

She later found her sister in-law lying in a pool of blood which was oozing from a stabbed wound.

A three inches deep wound separated the head from the wind pipe.

The postmortem examination conducted by the health personnel from Ntchisi District Hospital indicated that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the suspect and once arrested, he will answer a charge of murder that contravene section 209 of the penal code.

The deceased hailed from Chamayere Village in Traditional Authority Chikho’s area in Ntchisi District.