Police fire teargas at University of Malawi students

Police have fired teargas at University of Malawi (Unima) students in Zomba who are holding protests against a five-month holiday at the university.

The students blocked the Charles Lwangwa Road and pelted stones at police as they were going to University of Malawi offices.

According to the students, the school has released a calendar which will see them going on holiday from January to May next year and the students are not happy with this because they are also coming from another five-month holiday and fear that these long holidays will delay their studies.

However, Charles Dokera, the university’s Students Union President, said the protests are being led by concerned students and have not been endorsed by the union.

He added that the student leadership has been holding discussions with university administration on the issue and there is hope that the outcome would be positive.

“We have been telling our fellow students that there are ongoing discussions on the issue but we understand the students want to know the date when the second semester will begin. So the protests are possibly coming due to the delay of the outcome of the discussions,” said Dokera.