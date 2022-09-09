Diamond Platnumz to perform at Lulu’s album launch  

Musician Lulu has announced that Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz will perform at the launch of his album on October 23, 2022 at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

Lulu held a press conference at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe today where he made the announcement.

Award winning Diamond Platnumz is expected to come to Malawi with his full band for his first ever performance in Lilongwe.

Real name Lawrence Khwisa, Lulu will launch his new album titled One More Time, which he said has a mixture of love songs, gospel music and also conscious vibes.

“Even the title of the album is about love. It is a plea to a loved one to give me another opportunity to prove my love. I try to be better all the time and I believe this album will be embraced by all Malawians,” he said.