Moyale see off Karonga

Chrispine Fukizi’s lone goal gave Moyale Barracks maximum points over Karonga United in a Super League match played at Karonga Stadium.

Fukizi scored in the 65th minute of the second half after Karonga defence failed to clear on the edge of the box.

The two teams had chances of scoring goals in both halves of the game.

At the end of the game it was Moyale 1, Karonga 0.

In a post match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said his team struggled in the first 10 minutes but later managed to recover

“It’s good to collect maximum points away from home and let me thank my boys for the work well done,” said Mwansa.

On his part, Karonga coach Christopher Nyambose said they missed some key players including their captain Atsiga.

“So we really struggled, but we will make sure to pull up our socks,” said Nyambose.

With the result, Moyale are still on position 8 with 29 points while Karonga are on position 10 with 23 points.

