Flames out of CHAN

The Malawi National Football Team is out of the 2022 African Nations Championship which will be staged in Algeria after they were held to a goalless draw by Mozambique at Estadio Do Zimpeto in Maputo on Sunday afternoon.

The Flames played out to a 1-1 draw at home to The Mambas in the first leg and it was a must for Marian Mario Marinica’s side to register a win in order to progress to the finals but it was another frustrating afternoon for the visitors who will not be part of the teams in Algeria.

Marinica made three changes to the side that played in the first leg at Bingu National Stadium by replacing Muhammad Sulumba, Stain Davie and Charles Thom with Chiukepo Msowoya, Schumacher Kuwali and Brighton Munthali.

But it was a lackluster performance from the two teams who failed to entertain the spectators.

But it was surprising to see Malawi, who needed a goal in order to cancel Mozambique’s away goal, failing to advance into the attacking zone and to create spaces for the attackers.

In the entire 45 minutes of the match, Malawi had one shot at goal through Kuwali who was denied by the hosts’ goalkeeper Ernan Alberto Siluane for a corner kick which was easily defended by The Mambas.

At the other end, Mozambique almost doubled their advantage when Francisco Muchanga got the better of Miracle Gabeya before sending his volley over the crossbar inside the penalty box.

After the recess, Marinica introduced Patrick Mwaungulu and Davie for Msowoya and Kuwali to try to add more attack in search for the much needed goal.

But Mozambique created one of the best chances of the match when Paul Ndhlovu’ back pass landed at Pachoio Lau Ha King who did everything right to fire at goal only to miss Munthali’s right-hand goal post with just an inch.

In the 70th minute, Lloyd Njaliwa replaced Micium Mhone and the Moyale Barracks talisman almost scored with his first touch when he released a thunderous shot which was well saved by Siluane but Mwaungulu, who was in the box, failed to tap in, allowing the hosts to clear the ball away from their area.

Marinica substituted Chimwemwe Idana and Yamikani Chester for Gad Chirwa and Nickson Mwase.

At the other end of the field, Malawi survived a scare when a short corner was delivered into the box only to see Muchanga heading over the cross bar when he was unmarked inside the six-yard box.

The Flames pushed for the much important goal but it was never to be their day as they failed to unlock Mozambique’s defense and after 90 minutes of play, 0-0 it ended.

The result means Marinica’s side are out of CHAN after they conceded in the first leg and failed to cancel it out in the second leg.

