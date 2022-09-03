Man arrested for breaking into mosques

A 29-year-old-man is in police custody in Balaka for breaking into mosques and stealing items in five districts over a period of five years.

The man who was arrested yesterday has been identified Jafalo Kalonga.

He allegedly broke into more than seven Mosques in five districts of Nsanje, Balaka, Dedza, Salima and Zomba.

Criminal Investigations Officer, Bob Mtalika, said the man would pretend to be a Muslim and gain access into mosques before walking away with valuables like carpets, mats, window panes and blankets among others.

Mtalika added that that the suspect took advantage of Mosques because they are left unsecured for daily prayers.

Kalonga hails from Mtuwana village, Traditional Authority Mulolo in Nsanje district.

