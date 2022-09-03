K98 million spent on renovating Inkosi Gomani’s house

Malawi Government under the Lazarus Chakwera administration has spent K98 million on renovating the house of Maseko Ngoni Chief, Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V.

State broadcaster, MBC, has reported that the four-bedroom house, which is at Lizulu at the headquarters of the Inkosi, has been renovated to the tune of K98 million.

According to State House Facebook Page, the works were carried out after President Chakwera ordered the Ministry of Local Government to make the renovations to the residence.

Gomani’s house was originally constructed for the Inkosi by His Excellency, the late Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

President Chakwera and First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera accompanied by Ngwenyama Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani V this morning inspected the house to appreciate the completed renovations.

Meanwhile, Chakwera is this afternoon attending the Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni Cultural Festival at Chikuse Ground in Ntcheu District.

