King Monada, Namadingo to collaborate

South African singer Khutso Kgatle better known by his stage name King Monada is set to collaborate with Zambia-based Malawian musician Patience Namadingo.

Monada made the proposal to work with Namadingo in February 2021, following success of his reggae mashup which involves the legendary Giddes Chalamanda.

The Mapulani star acknowledged receipt of the proposal from the Malwedhe star and hinted to work with him. This, followed another proposal for a collaborative effort in music from Zimbabwe giant Jah Prayzah.

A year down the line, Namadingo has worked with the Zimbabwe star on a song which is yet to be released.

Recently, the South African star has been commenting on Patience’ posts in an effort to arrest his attention.

In one if his comments, he said “My brother hope you doing well. Please text me on WhatsApp or Instagram.”

King made massive noise on the internet, three years ago. His Malwedhe hit made him a household name in Southern Africa.

His impending collaboration with Namadingo is believed to be a recipe for elevating the latter’s status in the region.

