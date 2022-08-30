Govt establishes council to regulate teachers

Mussa

The Ministry of Education has established Teachers Council of Malawi to regulate the teaching profession in Malawi.

This is according to a statement signed by Secretary for Education Chikondano C. Mussa.

The council is responsible for establishing and maintaining a register of teachers and a roll of licensed teachers.

It is also supposed to take part in all matters affecting the education and training of teachers; to advise the Minister on any matter falling within the scope of the Education Act; promote professional and ethical standards in the teaching profession; and communicate to the Minister any information acquired by the council relating to matters of education in general and teacher education in particular.

The ministry has since appointed members of the council and they include Dr. Joseph Chimombo, Regina Sambakunsi, Matilda Kabuye and Fr. Simon Mundisiye.

Others are Dr. John Kazembe- Member, Bishop Wycliffe Chimwendo, Mrs. Kwacha Kulemeka, Elton Chauluka and Dr. Foster Lungu.

Ex-officio members Include representative of a caucus of local government appointed by that caucus, Secretary for Education, Chairperson of the Government Teaching Service Commission, Executive Director of the Malawi Institute of Education and the Executive Director of the Malawi National Examination Board.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24