Chibuku Products Limited donates traffic cones to Ndirande Police Station

Chibuku Products Limited has today donated 8 traffic cones worth K160,000 to Ndirande Police Station.

Receiving the donation, Station Officer for Ndirande Police Station Superintendent Charles Damson Sandram said he is very happy with the kind gesture and the existing good working relationship with members of the community.

He assured the company representatives that the stuff will be used for the intended purposes.

“I am very happy for your quick response to our demand. This donation will add value to our daily police work. Other companies and individuals should emulate to this for smooth running of our services”, he explained.

Furthermore, Sandram said the traffic cones will help to reduce road accidents and criminal acts through traffic checks and searching at snap roadblocks to detect crime.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chibuku Products Limited Risk Manager James Chimtengo said the company is thankful to Ndirande Police Station for the tight security in area and promised of more support because they recognize that security is very paramount in any business environment.

Chimtengo added that requesting other stakeholders to come forward with assistance to the police in other spheres.

Also present at the handover ceremony was Station’s Operations officer, Assistant Superintendent Breznez Lunguzi plus other Junior officers.

