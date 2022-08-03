Robertson takes Zanga Zina video premiere to Uganda

Gospel musician Robertson has taken a giant step towards international recognition as he is set to release his latest video for Zanga Zina via Uganda TV, this coming Friday.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Monday, the Blantyre-based said he has taken the video premiere international as a way of preaching the gospel to many souls.

“The video will premier in Uganda as a way of taking the message to the masses,” he said

He added that plans are in place to submit the visuals to more international platforms for possible airplay.

“Premiering the video on Uganda TV doesn’t mean this gospel is limited to that nation. We will take it further to other parts of the world,” he said.

Zanga Zina video was set at Golden Peacock hotel in Blantyre. It was produced by G Wills while award-winning audio producer Propee crafted the song.

The song talks about God’s unwavering love and care, as a result of being under his jurisdiction.

