Five teams eye FDH Bank Cup quarterfinal berths in first week

Kawinga United and Chitipa United will meet in the last 16 of the second edition of the prestigious FDH Bank Cup at Nankhaka Stadium today, the first of eight matches to be played in five days across the country.

The match will be a chance for another Premier Division side to cruise into the last eight and possibly go all the way to the semifinals the way Rumphi United did it in the inaugural year of the competition.

There will be four more matches to be played on Saturday and Sunday, which will see two Super League teams playing against two giants killers in the name of Changalume Barracks and Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves.

These two matches will be another opportunity for another giant-killing act as the second-tier clubs can get the better of Karonga United and Red Lions respectively to proceed to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Two days after playing each other in the Super League, Kamuzu Barracks and Civil Service United will ignite their ‘mini rivalry’ when the two teams battle it out for a place in the Last 8 at Civo Stadium on Saturday.

To reach this far, KB defeated fellow military side, MDF Marine 2-0 whilst Civil registered a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Baka City at the same venue.

At Karonga Stadium, Karonga United will welcome Changalume Barracks in one of the most exciting fixtures in this competition.

The Northern Region based side had to overcome a very stubborn Iponga FC 2-1 to book a place in the Round of 16.

But they are facing another difficult side in Changalume Barracks who booted out a Super League side, Mafco FC with the same margin at Balaka Stadium.

Karonga United have always enjoyed success at their backyard but they are going into this match straight from a 0-1 defeat at home to Blue Eagles FC and this alone will give Changalume Barracks high hopes of causing an upset and sail through to the quarterfinal stage.

At Bingu National Stadium, Extreme FC will entertain Kadona Stars in an all Premier Division affair.

On Sunday, Red Lions and Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves will battle it out for a place in the Last 8 of the cup.

On paper, the fixture looks very easy for the Zomba based Soldiers but their current form is a major concern and facing a side which is determined to cause more upset after booting out a Super League side Mighty Tigers FC, should worry them alot.

For the two teams to reach this far, Red Lions defeated Zomba Airbase 2-1 whilst Bullets Reserves had to eliminate Tigers FC 3-2 on penalties.

Based on the above fixtures, the competition will likely have two non-Super League teams in the quarterfinals as two games will involve Premier Division teams.

The Round 16 fixtures will be completed on the weekend of 6 and 7 August, 2022 with epic encounters involving Super League teams.

On Saturday, Blue Eagles will travel to Mzuzu to play Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.

Hammers reached this stage after overcoming Airborne Rangers 1-2 at Chitowe Stadium whilst Eagles registered a 2-0 win over Rumphi United at Rumphi Stadium last week.

On Sunday, Dedza Dynamos, who defeated defending champions Silver Strikers 5-4 on penalties, will welcome last year’s semifinalists Mighty Wanderers at Dedza Stadium.

Wanderers reached this stage after defeating Kamuzu Barracks Reserves 4-1 on penalties following a 2-2 result in the regulation time.

The final match of the Round 16 will be between Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium.

The People’s Team reached this stage after coming from behind to beat Sable Farming 3-1 at Mulanje Park Stadium whilst their opponents of the day overpowered Ntchisi based Ngwanje FC 2-1 at Mzuzu Stadium.

The winner will walk away with MK25 million and a beautiful trophy.

The Central Bankers were the first to click the cup in its inaugural year when they defeated Ekwendeni Hammers 2-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.