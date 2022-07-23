Moyale Barracks overpower Tigers

The Kaning’ina Soldiers, Moyale Barracks, on Saturday kicked off the second round of the Tnm Super League by beating Wakawaka Tigers 3-1 at Mzuzu Stadium.

Gasten Simkonda opened the scoring with his second goal of the season. The goal came in the 41 minutes of the game after Tigers defenders failed to clear.

Two minutes after Simkonda’s goal, a ball from the left side was flicked by Simkonda and found Raphael Phiri who made no mistake but to head straight to the net.

As the teams went for half time pep talk, Moyale were leading with two goals to nil.

In the second half, Alfred Sapanga pulled one back to give Tigers side confidence of levelling the game.

However, Moyale regained their two-goal lead when a Gasten Simkonda freekick from the edge of the box was headed in by Maneno Nyoni.

The game ended 3-1 in favour of Moyale Barracks.

Moyale Barracks football team Coach Prichard Mwansa said winning against Tigers gives them courage in the last half of the Tnm Super League.

“The league is very tough and we were playing against a good so starting with a win is another achievement to the club and a morale boost to the team, we will try as much as possible to do well each and every game,” said Mwansa.

Tigers coach Trevor Kajawa said loss of concentration cost them silly goals in the very end of first half.

“My boys lost concentration and as you see it was last minutes of the first half when our opponents scored two goals, this is a very bad start though the guys are trying despite losing games,” he said.

With the win, Moyale have moved from position 9 to 8 with 20 points while Tigers still have 13 points and are on position 12.

