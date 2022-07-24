Devotion: Put your faith alive

James 2:26 “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.”

Make your faith alive by adding action to your faith. Go beyond mere believing and go to do corresponding action to what you believe. Demons believe too but dont do any action apart from trembling.

James 2:19 “You believe that there is one God. That’s fine! Even the demons believe that and tremble with fear.”

Start preparing space for that which you believe God for. You can give a name. You can even start getting a passport, driving licence, visa, operating licence, Certificate or other documents based on what you believe God for.

In Isaiah a barren woman is told to increase her house because of more children that are coming.

Isaiah 54:1-2 “Sing, you barren woman, even the one who never bore a child! Burst into song and shout for joy, even you who were never in labor! For the children of the desolate woman will be more than the children of her that is married,” says the LORD. “Enlarge the location of your tent, let the curtains of your dwellings be stretched wide, and don’t hold back. Lengthen your cords; strengthen your stakes.”

CONFESSION

I am putting action to my faith. In Jesus Name. Amen