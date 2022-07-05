Lilongwe based businessman hits Jackpot, wins MK20m in Super 5

Lilongwe based business man has won a MK 20 million kwacha Premier Bet Super 5 Jackpot after he successfully predicted all the five numbers.

Gift Nwauke (not his real name) placed a fixed stake of MK200 to emerge the first winner.

Speaking during the cheque presentation, Aerial Manager for Premier Bet in the Central Region Dan Fatchi said he was very excited to have the first winner and he is hoping to see more winners emerging from Jackpot Super 5.

“We are very excited to have the first winner in the competition which was launched earlier this year. We are very optimistic about having more winners and as a company, we are encouraging our customers to continue taking part in this game to increase their chances of winning. This winner has been playing the game and he has finally won today by just fixing MK 200,” he said.

The company’s Commercial Manager Trevor Whiteker was also delighted with the latest development just six months after introducing the competition.

“I am thrilled that we have a jackpot winner for Super 5 who is the first one in Malawi and we hope to see more winners in the future,” he said.

And reacting to the news, Mauka was overwhelmed with happiness and vowed to continue betting to increase his chances of winning again.

“I have been placing my bet and I have never given up so as usual, I placed my MK200 and predicted five correct numbers to emerge the winner and I am very excited to have finally won the biggest price in Super 5. This won’t stop me from betting to increase my chances and I will use this money to boost my business,” he said.

For customers to win, they fix MK200 and predict numbers from which the lucky ones are selected but for one to win MK20 million, five correct numbers have to be predicted.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24