Mob damages police unit in Blantyre

A mob has damaged Lundu Police Unit in Blantyre following the arrest of a suspect who allegedly stabbed to death another at a drinking joint.

The angry mob wanted the suspect released so that he should be killed.

Chileka Police Station Officer James Mbale said two people were fighting at a bar at Lundu area in Blantyre in the wee hours or today.

During the fight, one man allegedly stabbed the other and the victim died while receiving treatment at Lundu hospital.

Police later arrested the murder suspect but relatives of the victim demanded that the suspect should be released so that they should also killed him.

Mbale said the angry mob has damaged the police unit and burnt furniture at the police unit.