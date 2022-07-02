US announces $158 Million support to Malawi

Global Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, has announced the provision of USD158 Million (over K158 Billion) to the government of Malawi to assist in the strengthening of democracy and boosting of economic growth.

This is additional support to strengthen democracy, boost economic growth as well as improve early grade reading and nutrition in Malawi.

Speaking to the media after meeting President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Power noted that the support will impact livelihoods of most Malawians at a time the country is facing economic challenges

She said USAID is committed to assisting Malawi in its economic recovery drive.

“USAID will continue supporting Malawi in many ways among other things USAID will invest $35 Million, subject to appropriations, in a five year project to support Malawi’s economic recovery. The project will focus on empowering women and youth, expanding agricultural commercialization, increasing household and community resilience and addressing the impacts from a changing climate,” explained Power.

According to Power, in the coming weeks, USAID also plans to award a $15 million, a Five year project, subject to appropriations, to strengthen local governance, based on the decisions about sustainable socioeconomic development to be made at the local level in Malawi’s communities and districts.

Eight districts will be selected in collaboration with local and National Malawian Officials.

She further added that the USAID’s new five-year Strengthening Parliament’s Role in Malawi’s Development project will invest $11.7 millon to help Malawi’s Parliament strengthen it’s legislative, oversight and representative functions.

“The project will provide expertise in legislative analysis and drafting and support Parliamentary oversight actions such as independent inquires, depositions and public,” said Power.

Power has also hailed President Chakwera for showing commitment to the fight against corruption in the Country.

In the next five years, USAID expects empowerment of more women and youths, robust democracy and increased job opportunities for young people among others.

The support is expected to be channelled through USAID partners to make sure the flow of funds is smooth.

In her remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo hailed the US Goverment for its continued support to the Goverment of Malawi in various sectors of the economy.

She added the support has come at a right time as it will assist in many sectors where as a country Malawi is having some challenges.

