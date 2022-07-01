7,410 applicants selected to public universities in Malawi

The Ministry of Education says 7,410 out of 15,064 applicants have been selected to six public universities in Malawi.

The ministry has released a statement announcing the completion of the 2021/2022 harmonised merit-based public universities selection exercise coordinated by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The six public universities are Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS); Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR); Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS); Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST); Mzuzu University (MZUNI); and University of Malawi (UNIMA).

“The Public may wish to note that a total of 15,064 applications were received by NCHE, of which 14,083 were eligible. From this number, 53%, i.e., a total of 7,410 (3,863 male and 3,547 female) were selected. This represents a gender parity of 52% male and 48% female,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, KUHeS has selected 583 students, LUANAR 1,365, MUBAS 1,600, MUST 605, MZUNI 1,245 AND UNIMA 2,012.

The Ministry has since said that it will continue to strive to reach the 50:50 gender ratio.

Meanwhile, a total of Thirty-two (32) special needs students are under consideration by the universities, a process that involves medical examination. These are automatically admitted as long as they meet the minimum entry requirement of Six (6) credits including English.

