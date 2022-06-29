Silver thrash Stars 4-1

Ernest Gama

Silver Strikers thrashed Tn Stars 4-1 in a Tnm Super League match at Silver Stadium this afternoon.

Stars opened the scoreline through Alexander Cosmas in the first minute of the game. Zebron Kalima equalised for Silver in the 40th minute.

Both teams were displaying good football in the first half of the match.

In the second half, Silver Strikers started dominating possession and Chawanangwa Kaonga scored through a penalty at 51 minutes to make it 2-1.

Stain Davie scored the third goal through a header from a well taken free kick by Tatema M’balaka to makes it three one.

Chawanagwa Kaonga closed the scoreline at 86 minutes when he made it 4-1 in favour of Silver Strikers.

Speaking after the match, Silver Strikers coach Mcdonald Yobe was delighted about the win saying the three points that the team collected on Wednesday afternoon will boost the team and assist the team to finish on better position at the end of the first round of the TNM Super League.

“I am happy that we managed to beat Tn Stars and collect all maximum points this afternoon and I believe that we will continue to do that in the coming games,” said Yobe.

Kenny Ntukwa who is TN Stars team manager blamed the officiating panel saying they contribute to his team’s loss.

He, however, said he was happy with the play of his boys.

Both TN Stars and Silver Strikers are remaining with one game each to wrap up the first round of the TNM Super League.

Silver strikers will take on Mafco football club at Chitowe this coming weekend while TN Stars will finish the first round of the league with a game against Blue Eagles.

