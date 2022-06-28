Dausi, 21 others obtain injunction against Chaponda election as leader of opposition

Twenty-two Members of Parliament for Democratic Progressive Party — DPP have obtained an injunction stopping George Chaponda from taking over the position of leader of opposition.

The 22 MPs include Nicholas Dausi, Ralph Jooma, Yusuf Nthenda, Noel Lipipa, Matthews Ngwale, Sameer Suleman, Joyce Chitsulo and Mark Botomani.

On Sunday, over 30 legislators appointed and confirmed Chaponda as leader of opposition to replace Kondwani Nankhumwa.

However, lawyer for the 22 legislators Wapona Kita has said last Sunday’s election that took place in Mangochi violates the claimants’ political right to vote for a leader of opposition as they were not invited to the event.

Among others, the injunction is restraining DPP from recognizing Chaponda as leader of opposition and that Nankhumwa for the meantime continue being leader of opposition until the court hears the matter.

It is expected that the matter will come for an interpartes hearing on 7th July 2022, according to an injunction which Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda has granted.

The development means Chaponda will not attend business committee meeting for parliament that is scheduled for tomorrow as this publication reported earlier today.

Nankhumwa will continue discharging his duties as leader of opposition until the injunction is vacated or the matter is ruled against wishes of the claimants.