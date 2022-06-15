Chiefs to access honararia through mobile money

Government has hinted that traditional leaders in the country will no longer be traveling long distances to receive their honararia which at the moment is accessed through commercial banks.

The revelation has come amid growing concerns by the chiefs that they face a lot of challenges to access the money, citing mobility challenges as commercial banks are located kilometres away from their bases.

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, responded to the concerns during the elevation ceremony of chiefs in Balaka district.

Daudi said: “As Government, we are aware of the burdens our chiefs face when they want to get their honararia. In the meantime, the Ministry is engaging mobile phone operators in the country so that the chiefs should be receiving their money directly into their mobile phone wallets, right in the comfort of their homes.”

In his remarks, Paramount chief Kawinga, while commending the Government for the move, said the Ministry should consider raising the honararia as the money is not tallying with the current economic status in the country.

According to Kawinga, the rising cost of basic commodities has also not spared the chiefs.

Speaking in an interview, Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V pleaded with the newly elevated chiefs to work together with their subordinates regardless of their political and religious affiliations.

The Maseko Ngoni Paramount chief also reminded them that the chief’s primary role is to serve people in their areas with diligence and chiefs should therefore desist from all forms of corruption.

The event saw traditional authority Chamthunya being elevated to senior chief while sub-traditional authorities Phalula and Amidu to traditional authorities and group village head Chimatiro were elevated to sub-traditional authority.

The ceremony brought together people from all walks of life and saw supporters of the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP and the opposition Democratic Progressive Party-DPP, celebrating together as a sign of love for the elevated chiefs.