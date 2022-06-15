Airborne Rangers soaring high in Chipiku League

The flying soldiers who are targeting a Super League return, are soaring high in the 2022 Chipiku Central Region Premier League as they are leading the 8-member Group C table with 21 points.

The Salima based Soldiers showed their class at Mchinji Community Ground on Sunday by recording a thumping 3-1 victory over the Chipiku League debutants, Villa FC and wrapping up the first round in style.

Raymond Yawali, Thomas Kashioni and Steve Benauli were on target for the Soldiers while Dominic Phiri netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

Commenting on the victory, Corporal Kadzinje Marshal heaped praise on to the boys for the performance.

“Good game and we are very happy with the performance of the players,” said Kadzinje.

He added that their mission is to return to the Elite League from where they got relegated in 2015.

“Absolutely, we are targeting it (Super League) and that’s why we are taking each game as it comes and hope on building in this result for something great,” Kadzinje added.

The Parachute Battalions have 21 points from 7 games while Villa FC are on second place with 11 points from the same number of games.

In their 6 other wins, Airborne Rangers defeated Ngolowindo FC 3-1 at home, beat Mchinji Strikers FC 3-5 away in Mchinji and won 3-0 against Green Rangers FC at home, 3-0 against Wimbe United at home, AND1-4 over Area 25 based side Ekas Freight Wanderers before defeating ruthlessly their neighbours, Support Battalion 1-3 in Chipiku Stores Soldier’s derby.

Villa FC, are playing in the Chipiku Premier Division for the first time after securing slot from Mtsiliza United, and have managed to win 3 games: against Green Rangers FC 0-2 away, Ekas Freight Wanderers 2-1, and shamed Mchinji Boma Strikers FC 1-0 in Mchinji derby.

In another Group C match on Sunday, Ekas Frieght Wanderers beat Green Rangers FC by two goals to one at Lilongwe Community Ground. Netiasi Foster and Emmanuel Nyakutepa scored for Ekas Frieght Wanderers FC while Yankho Billiat scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Silver Strikers Reserve humbled Dwangwa United at Chitowe ground by beating them 3-1.

Kondanani Samuel, Akuzike Lifa and Frank Sanudi were on the scoresheet for the Junior Bankers while Tamandani Chimponda was on target for the hosts.

In Dedza, Dedza Young Soccer and Kawinga shared spoilS

after playing a 1 all draw. Owen Tweya and Amon Kapalamula scored for Dedza and Kawinga respectively.

Dedza Young Soccer are on 6th with 8 points from 7 games in Group A while Kawinga are on third position with 11 points from the same number of games.

Luarna FC and Mkanda Youth played a 1-all draw as Innocent Makawa and Wilson Yamikani scores respectively.

On Saturday, at Lilongwe Community ground, Kamuzu Barracks Reserve came from one goal down to defeat Mbabvi United 2-1.

Zinjani Yona, Sammy Chiponda and Jawadu Samilu helped Kamuzu Barracks Reserve register a win over Mbabvi United who scored first at 71st minute through Mike Chimkwasa.

Chimkwasa scored from a rebound after his first attempt was parried within penalty box by Joshua Waka, Kamuzu Barracks Reserve goalie.

Despite the win for Kamuzu Barracks Reserve, they are still on position 5 in group B with 9 points from 7 games while Mbabvi United are on position 4 with 10 points from 6 games.

In another Group B match, Wimbe United and Mchinji Boma Strikers FC equalled power 1-1 at Kasungu Stadium. Yamikani Master scored at 90th minute for the host Wimbe United while Marko Kapito scored for Mchinji Boma Strikers FC at 84th minute.