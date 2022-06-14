Moyale to continue using Mzuzu Stadium

Northern Region based giants Moyale Barracks have dismissed rumours circulating on social media that they will quit Mzuzu Stadium and start using Mzimba Stadium following low gate revenues collected in their recent matches played at Mzuzu Stadium.

Moyale Barracks general secretary, Lt Mike Chimwala, said they have never considered abandoning their current home ground, Mzuzu Stadium.

“Moyale Barracks cannot quit Mzuzu Stadium unless if it is closed. It is the wish of every team to use good football ground, we are just asking the Mzuzu city assembly to look after the stadium especially the pitch.

“We know that revenues are low here compared to the nearest Rumphi Stadium but it could be because Super League football is new there which is likely to be the same at Mzimba Stadium.

“Even the story circulating in the media has no quotes meaning that they are fake. They are not from Moyale,” said Chimwala.

After a two week break, the Lions of Kaning’ina are back in action this weekend with a big test against Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday before hosting their brothers-in-arm Red Lions on June 22 at Mzuzu Stadium.