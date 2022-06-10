Fisd Volleyball tourney attracts teams from Zim, TZ

Two teams from Zimbabwe and Tanzania have expressed interest to participate in this year’s Fisd International Volleyball Tournament.

The Harare City from Zimbabwe and Kampala International University from Tanzania want to be among international teams to showcase their talent at the tournament.

Killy Msukwa, one of the organisers of the event, has confirmed the development.

Msukwa said this year’s tournament will be much more interesting because more teams from abroad have shown interest to participate.

“We are happy that we are receiving a positive support and more teams from outside the country are willing to join us, with the two ladies international teams now makes to the total of six teams from abroad,” said Msukwa.

The Harare City and Kampala International University join Mbeya Best 6, from Tanzania Nkhwazi and UNZA from Zambia and NABA from Zimbabwe.

The tournament will be held from August 5 to 7 August at Katoto Volleyball courts in Mzuzu.

