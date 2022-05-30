Videographer Viny Visuals going to US for music camp

By Roy Kafoteka

Malawi’s rising videographer, Viny Visuals, is soon to take his learning experience from the warm heart of Africa to Atlanta, USA.

The young music video director told it like it is while sharing the big news on his social media page writing:

“It is with great enthusiasm that I have been invited by Magic Fingers Entertainment LLC for an Afro-Beat music camp and film production which is going to be hosted in Atlanta, Georgia. Camp will be hosted by one of the big Afro beat giants Music Producer Shizzi known for breaking Davido into the Afro beat world.

“The goal for this creative incubation lab is to Empower young song writers and producers to come together from different part of the world to share there creativity together,” he wrote.

During the visit, Viny Visuals is set to be filming all content for the camp, while also undergoing a two weeks training at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta learning film production.

Viny, real name Vincent Kamlanje, is a 15-year-old Blantyre based music video director and motion designer signed to Ghetto Gutter Entertainment.

The starlet first picked up interest in visual production at a very tender age having been inspired by his neighbor who was a movie director and Viny wanted to be behind the camera ever since.

“Seeing my neighbor at the time shoot and direct movies fueled the desire to wanna know more and eventually it turned into a passion” says Viny.

The youngster’s dream career has seen him recognized by the ‘Ghetto King Kong’ Fredokiss, signing him to his Ghetto Ghutter Entertainment, which is also home to some household names like The Dare Devils, Episodz and 4Sight.