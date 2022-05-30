Employee sleeps at Mzuzu council offices in protest over salary delays

A 28-year-old Mzuzu City Council employee, Ndinawe Mtambo, has taken her bed, fridge and other items to the council’s offices where she has been holding protests over salary delays.

Mtambo works at the council as Secretary in the Health Department.

Public broadcaster MBC reported that for the past two days, Mtambo has been sleeping in an open space at the council to show anger over delays by the council to pay Mtambo and other workers their salary arrears.

According to Mtambo, she has been struggling to to make ends meet since 2017 despite being employed because the council does not pay salaries on time.

“Though authorities have given me two months’ salary I will continue holding vigils at the council because I want a lasting solution to the problem. We are suffering, we are not supposed to be requesting for our salaries when the council is aware that it has employees,” Mtambo said.

Mzuzu City Council Public Relations Officer, Macdonald Gondwe, said the council is surprised over Mtambo’s actions saying she should have engaged the council regarding her grievances.

“She was supposed to engage other authorities and follow procedure before taking this action,” said Gondwe.

He, however, admitted that the council has been struggling financially.

Meanwhile, Mtambo’s mother has since collected her daughter’s property from the council offices.

