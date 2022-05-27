Tilitonse Foundation calls on Govt to promote urban governance

Tilitonse Foundation has called upon the Government to promote urban governance in the country with the aim of speeding up development.

The remarks were made on 24 May, 2022 during a meeting in Lilongwe.

The Urban Governance was established in the year of 2020 with an aim of working hand in hand with councils of Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

Representative for the secretary sector for Local Government Charles Maganga said that for every country to develop there is need for urban governance.

Maganga explained that governance needs to be achieved at all levels for it to bear good yields for the citizens.

He appreciated the Ministry of Local Government for the effort in ensuring that there is good governance in urban councils in the country.

“The availability of resources in different councils are the full indications that people in the country are appreciating the good governance,” said Maganga.

Government on its part said it is doing quite a good job by building the mutual relationship between the citizens and the other relevant stakeholders including government itself.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Tilitonse Foundation Desmond Kaunda said urban governance and management is very essential since it is the basis of the urban development and they are advocating for that.

He said the initiative includes resource mobilization and also includes the proper utilization of resources.

“As a country we are progressing with the initiative since it is not an event which can be simply done in a day,” he said.

While admitting the significance of the meeting, Kaunda explained that as an organization, they have managed to gather different stakeholders of which they strongly believe that it will add up spices to the initiative.

The Tilitonse Foundation is a local Malawian NGO registered in 2016. It is a member of Council for Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA) and is also registered under the NGO Board of Malawi.