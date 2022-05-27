NGO impressed with progress of project on sexual and reproductive health

The Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) in Balaka has disclosed that it is impressed with the progress of Her Future Her Choice (HFHC) Project which aims to raise awareness to adolescent girls and women on issues surrounding sexual and reproductive health and rights.

CAVWOC is a non-governmental organization whose mission is to empower women and children who have been victimized with a focus of gender equality regardless of one’s religion, sex, ethnicity, race, age, sexuality and sexual orientation.

Speaking in an interview after briefing the District Executive Committee (DEC) members, CAVWOC district project coordinator for Balaka, Khumbolane Nyirenda said her organization is excited with the progress of the project in the district, citing a number of achievements recorded so far.

According to Nyirenda, CAVWOC has through the project managed to raise awareness to adolescent girls and women on issues surrounding sexual reproductive and health rights.

“We are strengthening sexual reproductive health rights and increasing claims of SRHR among young women and girls in the targeted areas. We are therefore pleased to note that we have managed to bring awareness on SRHR so that they are now able to be responsible citizens in their families but also the community at large.” Said Nyirenda

The project is addressing gender and women rights related activities within a catchment area of T/A Kalembo and T/A Amidu.

In a quest to achieve the project objectives, CAVWOC is working hand in hand with the Balaka District Council through the district social welfare office. Together, they have lobbied different stakeholders including community leaders in the target areas to put in place by-laws to facilitate and promote the reception of SRHR education among young girls.

Nyirenda said: “One of the barriers we have faced in the implementation of the project is cultural practices. In some cases, it is difficult for the community to welcome the messages. However, with the support of different stakeholders including chiefs, we have managed to overcome the challenges.”

The HFHC project is being carried out with financial support from the Global Affairs through Oxfam in Canada and in Malawi the principal grant recipient is Oxfam in Malawi.

A consortium of NGO’s which includes: CAVWOC, Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) and Network for Youth Development (NFYD) are implementing the project in partnership with the Government of Malawi.

The HFHC project commenced in 2019 and is expected to close in 2023.