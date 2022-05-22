Teenager arrested for motor vehicle theft in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested 17-year-old Dumisani Msindira after he threatened a driver with a knife and stole a motor vehicle.

Reports indicate that, on May 18, 2022 at around 12 midnight, the suspect was at Mount Pleasant where he hired a Taxi from Dickson Justin and they were heading in the direction of Nyambandwe.

It is alleged that Msindira wore a face mask and produced a sharp knife that he used to threaten the victim when they reached Nyambandwe Filling Station.

Immediately Justin was forced out of the vehicle and the suspect went away with it.

Blantyre Police Station deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama said Blantyre Police detectives launched a manhunt and managed to arrest the suspect at Makata Industrial Area and also recover the motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in Police custody pending trial in court.

Dumisani Msindira comes from Manyowe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.