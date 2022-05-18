Mutharika says Chakwera not properly briefed regarding Bingu’s resting place

Former President Peter Mutharika says President Lazarus Chakwera’s directive regarding the resting place of former President Bingu wa Mutharika shows that Chakwera was not properly briefed on the issue.

Mutharika through his spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has released a statement today, days after Chakwera told Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Culture to start taking care of the resting place called Mpumulo wa Bata.

According to the statement, Government in 2015 started negotiations with owners of the mausoleum, Bineth Trust, to take care of the mausoleum.

“However, the negotiations stalled due to lack of agreement on certain aspects that the directors of Bineth Trust could not accept,” Namalomba said.

He added that the laws of Malawi state that it is the responsibility of government to take care of the resting place of former presidents.

“It is apparently clear that President Chakwera was not properly briefed about the status of the negotiations between Government and Bineth Trust,” said Namalomba.