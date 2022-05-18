Chakwera to address Malawians on second anniversary of his election

President Lazarus Chakwera says he will address Malawians next month on the second anniversary of his election as president.

Chakwera who promised to resign after two years if he failed to “change things” in the country, has hinted that he will not resign.

Speaking yesterday at a developmental rally in Mchinji, Chakwera said he will use the national address to showcase the development projects his government has been implementing from Nsanje to Chitipa over the last two years.

“For those who have decided not to see these developments, that is their problem. The important thing is that my administration is fixing things and carrying out projects such as Chakazi Bridge and roads,” said Chakwera.

He added that the journey is continuing as his administration will be implementing vision 2063 as well as a 10-year plan, three-year plan and one year plan.

He then advised Malawians to choose whether to listen to lies from detractors or listen to the truth from his government.

According to Chakwera, he already told Malawians on the day of his inauguration in 2020 that they should be prepared to endure pain due to economic challenges.

“But there is no challenge that we cannot overcome. If we unite, we can do more than we have already done,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera was elected as president of Malawi in the June 23 presidential elections and he was sworn in on June 28, 2020.

Recently, critics have been calling on Chakwera to resign saying he has failed to address the rising cost of living in the country.