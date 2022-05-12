Deputy Minister Phale’s convoy stoned in Rumphi

Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale’s motorcade was on Thursday stoned by yet to be identified assailants at Bolero in Rumphi District.

Phale was in the district visiting some health facilities.

Station Officer for Rumphi Police, Agrey Khonje, has confirmed the incident saying investigations are underway to track down the perpetrators.

A total of three vehicles including the Deputy Minister’s vehicle, MG310DM had their glasses smashed.

Phale, who has since suspended his assignments in the district, was taken to Rumphi District Hospital for medical examination.

Reported by Manasse Nyirenda