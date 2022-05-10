CAF approves B coaching course for Malawi

The Confederation of Africa Football CAF has approved Football Associations of Malawi’s application to hold a CAF B Coaching Course from July 2022.

This will be a first CAF B Coaching course since 2016 after CAF stopped the courses as Member Association were directed to develop custom tailored manuals which Malawi drafted in 2020.

FAM Technical Director Benjamin Kumwenda said: “ We are glad that CAF has finally approved our application to conduct the CAF B Coaching Course. We have waited for this course for about six years because CAF changed its way of offering Coaching Courses to its Member Associations as each MA now has to sign and fulfil the Coaching Course Convention which has eight criteria.

“We have been working on achieving all the criteria which include Course program, Detailed Course Syllabus, Examination procedure, Head of coach education, Technical Structure, CV for instructors, Coach registration system as well as Coach education activities which we fulfilled in 2021.”

According to Kumwenda, the course will be conducted from July 7th 2022 as CAF regulations requires a space of two months between the date of approval and the starting date for the course.

“The course application was approved on May 6 and we are given a space of two months to prepare for it according to CAF rules. We already had a list of 30 Coaches with CAF C Coaching Licenses which we submitted to CAF last year. But we will revise it because we only want coaches who are active to be admitted to the programme,” said Kumwenda.

During the course, coaches will undergo a 160-hour program and must pass examinations to be awarded the CAF B Coaching License.

CAF B License is a minimum coaching qualification required for one to coach in the country’s Elite League according to the FAM Club Licensing regulations.

Source: FAM