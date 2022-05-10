Chakwera, Chilima exchange notes on Malawi economy

President Lazarus Chakwera today met Vice President Saulos Chilima to exchange notes on how to align the progress they made on Malawi’s economic recovery during their separate trips to the United States of America.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera said the meeting at Capital Hill in Lilongwe was part of his dedication to the economy, which is an issue affecting Malawians.

“I held a meeting with the Vice President, Right Honorable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, to exchange notes on how to align the progress I made on charting a recovery path for Malawi when I met the International Monetary Fund’s Managing Director in the USA two months ago and the progress the Vice President himself made in lobbying for support for that recovery plan when he met the International Development Finance Corporation’s CEO in the USA two weeks ago,” said Chakwera.

He added that following today’s meeting, he has also invited the Vice President to join him for his regular meeting with the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Reserve Bank tomorrow morning.

During tomorrow’s meeting, Chakwera expects further progress to be made on designing solutions for the problems in the economy, as well as preparing for the visit by a team from the IMF coming up later this month.

Today, Chakwera also met Ms. Colleen Zamba who oversees the operations of the Presidential Delivery Unit in his office and gave her instructions for conducting a series of Delivery Labs next month focused on removing existing bottlenecks that are hindering or delaying the implementation of investments and the growth of business in the private sector.

“In summary, there is no medicine my Administration is not prepared to Administer to Malawi’s ailing economy in order to bring about recovery in the long term, even if it means swallowing some bitter pills in the short term,” said Chakwera before thanking Malawians for their support and patience.

