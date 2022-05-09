Mzomera Ngwira released from prison

Mzuzu High Court Judge Chimwemwe Kamowa has ordered the release of former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North Rev. Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who was serving a four-year term at Mzimba Prison.

Kamowa made the ruling this morning after Ngwira appealed his conviction and sentence.

Ngwira was convicted over the abuse of K250,000 meant for Local Development Fund (LDF) during the time he was member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Constituency. He was sentenced in 2020.

In his ruling today, Kamowa said the court agreed with the conviction but disagreed with the sentence

Kamowa reduced Ngwira’s sentence to immediate release because Ngwira has been sick for some time.

DPP National Governing Council member Joe Nyirongo welcomed the release of Ngwira.

“We are happy as a party to welcome him, he is still a member of the party,” he said.

Ngwira was arrested while he was serving as DPP regional governor for the north.