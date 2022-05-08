Chakwera appeals to MCP members to finance party

President Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to lead the way in demonstrating self-reliance for the MCP by making donations to the party.

He made the remarks in Lilongwe on Saturday during the party’s fundraising dinner.

Chakwera told members of the party to show pride and love for the party by financing it.

“Malawi 2063 is meant to make this country self reliant and everyone, including political parties, must demonstrate the same. Let MCP lead the way in pursuit of making the party self reliant,” he said.

MCP Deputy Secretary General, Catherine Gotani Hara, said fundraising is one of the ways that would make the party self-reliant.

She said for the party to stay forever there is need to continue sacrificing by financing it.

The event, which is the first in the series of fundraising activities, was held to raise funds for the smooth operations of the party.

By Malawi News Agency