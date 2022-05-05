As it marks a milestone of over 1000 Airtel Money branches across Malawi, Airtel says it is committed to empowering Malawians and to widening its distribution network.

Airtel marked the milestone with the opening of a new branch at Bwandilo in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Airtel Money Branches are walk-in Airtel Money service centres that support Agents, to load money or cash out their Airtel money without having to travel far to get to the nearest bank and support individual customers to load money onto their mobile phones, to withdraw cash, register their SIM cards.

“Apart from our 1,000 plus branches nationwide, we have also grown our agent network to over 70,000 agents, many of whom are first-time business owners. These agents have the opportunity of running the mobile money agent service alongside their businesses.

“Airtel Money’s expansion drive continues to empower local communities to not only send and receive money instantly, but to also be financially resilient by helping individuals start and grow businesses,” said Brighton Banda, Airtel Money Director at Airtel Malawi.

Banda said they chose to mark the milestone at Bwandilo because it is a busy place with high levels of transactions.

“It is almost becoming the centre of Lilongwe, there is a lot of activity and and we serve a lot of customers,” said Banda.

Owner of the the Bwandilo branch Susan Tsonga expressed excitement for being given the opportunity to partner with Airtel and she added that the branch will help create jobs for other people.