Communities demand Balaka-Nkaya-Utale road upgrade

People of Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka have asked government to upgrade Balaka-Nkaya-Utale road and construct a bridge across Rivirivi River which demarcates Utale 1 and Utale 2.

The call was made Friday when Deputy Minister of Transport, Nancy Mdooko, visited the area to appreciate Balaka-Nkaya-Utale Road that was damaged during the recent cyclones.

Area Development Committee (ADC) Chairperson for Nkaya, Ajilu Pete, said communities face numerous challenges due to the bad shape of the road which becomes impassable during the rainy season every year.

Member of Parliament for Balaka South Constituency, Ireen Mambala, where the road and bridge pass through, concurred with Ajilu saying she has been engaging the Minister whenever Parliament is meeting for assistance.

Southern Region Manager for Roads Authority, Engineer Willard Kaunde, said the channels at the bridge were too wide but said the Authority will explore other passages within the river where they can construct a bridge.

The Deputy Minister has since assured the people of the area of a possible action and once approved the communities will be notified.

By Mary Makhiringa – Malawi News Agency