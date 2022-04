President Lazarus Chakwera has lost his sister, Mirriam Chakwera, who has passed on today.

Presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda has announced the death of Chakwera’s sister in a brief statement.

Kasunda added that Chakwera has with immediate effect cancelled his public engagements.

“The President will resume his public engagements after the burial of the deceased sister, which is scheduled to take place on April 20 at Manase Village in Mdika, Dowa District,” said Kasunda.