Father arrested for murdering son

By: Raphael Likaka

Police at Lingadzi in Lilongwe have today arrested 36-year-old Issah Maulana who is accused of killing his biological son and throwing his head in Chimbalame River in March this .

Public Relation Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the arrest of Issah Maulana.

Sub Inspector Zgambo said that the offence occured on 11th March 2022 in Mtandire and since then, the suspect had been on the run. He was arrested on Easter Monday as he was seen loitering at Bwandilo.

She identified the victim as 3 year old Calvin Issah of Charela village in Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza.

Sub Inspector Zgambo said that according to intelligence gathered, the suspect in August 2021, suffered from mental disorder and was taken to Dedza Distinct Hospital where he was receiving treatment. But he escaped from the hospital to unknown destination.

On 11th March 2022, at around 01:00 hours, he suddenly appeared at his wife’s house in Mtandire where he found the family sleeping. The suspect then took the child (now deceased) and started running. Family members followed him but failed to locate him.

On 12 March, the family continued with the search and around 17:00 hours, they found the head of the child stuck in reed in the middle of the river.

It is believed that the suspect beheaded his son and threw the head in Chimbalame River. Later in the evening, the body was found just few metres from Spearhead bridge with both arms and legs amputated.

Mother to the child was invited for identification who ably recognized him as her ex-husband and father to the child.

Meanwhile, arrangements are underway to take the accused person to Zomba Mental Hospital for mental examination and treatment.

Issah Maulana, 36, years, hails from Chalera village in Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza.